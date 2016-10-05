Staff made redundant as Belper department store ceases trading

A Belper department store has ceased trading and all its staff will today be made redundant.

De Bradelei Stores on Chapel Street - and all other De Bradelei Stores in the UK - closed permanently yesterday and staff will leave their jobs at the end of today’s shift.

​A message on the company’s website says that De Bradelei Stores in Belper, De Bradelei Wharf in Dover and the Courtaulds Factory Shop in Nottingham ceased trading at 5.30pm on Tuesday October 4.

Its goes on to say the company would like to offer its ‘sincerest apologies and thanks to our wonderful customers and staff for their support’.

Amber Valley Borough Councillor for Belper Central, Maurice Neville, said: “This is obviously devastating news for all staff, and the town as a whole, to see a business of 22 years going like this.

“Belper’s Labour councillors will do all they can to ensure that redundant staff receive full support from the County Council and other relevant support agencies.

More will follow on this story as and when we get it.