Staff wear wacky wigs for cancer charity effort

Store colleagues at Morrisons in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, have raised £300 for the children and young people’s cancer support charity CLIC Sargent. For one week, the store team donned wacky wigs and headwear and appealed to customers to donate their spare change to a good cause. See left for more.

The supermarket’s employees across the UK chose CLIC Sargent as the new charity partner in February, and aim to raise £8million over the next three years to help stop cancer destroying young lives.

CLIC Sargent will use some of the money raised by the partnership to expand its financial grants programme for families and young people in need.

The charity’s research has found that on average parents face an additional cost of £600 per month when their child is on active cancer treatment at specialist hospitals.

The charity will also expand its specialist nursing programme, which maximises the amount of time that young people can spend safely at home, and invest in other essential projects that will reduce the devastating impact of cancer on young lives.

Tracy Davidson, community champion at Morrisons Ilkeston, said: “We had lots of fun dressing up with our colleagues while raising money for a good cause and our customers, as always, were incredibly generous. We are proud that our fundraising will make a positive difference to the lives of children and young people facing cancer. Thank you to the party shop on South Street who donated the tinsel wigs.”

For more information on events happening in store or to organise an event for a local community charity, email the community champion team at Ilkeston on champion.ilkeston@morrisonsplc.co.uk