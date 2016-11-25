Standard handover signals end of an era for Ilkeston veterans branch

An historic Standard belonging to the Ilkeston branch of the Worcester and Sherwood Foresters Association has been delivered to its new home at Erewash Museum.

The Standard - along with other items and details of the group’s history – were presented to Erewash Mayor Abey Stevenson on Thursday.

Mayor Abey Stevenson with Doug Hudson, president and standard bearer of the association.

The branch is closing due to dwindling numbers, and members were keen to ensure the Standard and other historic records were safeguarded.

Erewash borough councillor Mike Wallis said: “We feel very honoured that the remaining branch members have chosen to donate the Standard and other important pieces to our museum. They can be assured that their story will now be there for future generations to see.”