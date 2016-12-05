Stapleford medical centre secures £800k for expansion plans

A Stapleford medical centre has big plans for the future after securing a six-figure funding package to modernise and expand its GP services.

The management team at Hickings Lane Medical Practice have secured £300,000 backing from Royal Bank of Scotland, alongside funding from the NHS Estates and Transformation Fund, in a deal worth a total £800,000.

The practice is led by three doctors, who will now oversee long-standing plans to upgrade facilities.

Principal GP Dr John Doddy said: “We haven’t had any major building work carried out at the practice for 20 years so to extend our premises and bring the existing part of the building up to date is really quite exciting.”

The plans include new treatment and training rooms which can accommodate minor surgery, as well as new toilet facilities, health and hygiene flooring.

John added: “We couldn’t be happier with the news and the benefits this will bring, it really reflects our latest CQC rating very well indeed, which the team are all extremely proud of.”

The practice was awarded the highest possible grade of Outstanding by health sector regulator the Care Quality Commission following an inspection earlier this year.

The expansion will also afford the practice the space needed to add another GP to the team, to help meet patient demand.

Several major housing developments are planned for Stapleford in the next five years, and Hickings Lane is anticipating an increase of 1,000 residents to accommodate.

John said: “We are well underway with recruiting an additional GP to help speed up patient appointments and waiting times.”

To enhance the town’s healthcare service, the newly completed extension and growth in population could usher in potential mergers with smaller practices.

John said: “All this bodes well for a possible future merger and enhancing our services to patients, which we are well equipped to manage.”

Kevin Stewart, a healthcare specialist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Working with Dr Doddy and the board has been a pleasure. Stapleford is a town that is receiving further investment and we are proud to pave the way for future success at this practice.”