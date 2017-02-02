Stapleford town centre Wi-Fi plan to boost trade

Visitors to Stapleford will soon be able to benefit from free Wi-Fi, after councillors approved the move in a bid to attract more shoppers to the town centre.

Broxtowe Borough Council has been working with Stapleford Town Team over the last year to develop an action plan to revitalise Stapleford and draw in and retain visitors.

Following a meeting with high street guru Bill Grimsey, free town centre Wi-Fi was identified as a way to attract more shoppers into the town.

The council’s Jobs and Economy Committee rubber-stamped the move last week.

Councillor Tony Harper, chairman of the council’s jobs and economy committee, said: “This is a fantastic boost for Stapleford and we have been delighted to work with the town team on this important project for the local area.”

The authority will be investing £25,000 in the project, which has been part-funded by a government grant to boost town centres.

It is hoped that the Wi-Fi would be up and running by the end of April. Stapleford Town Team is made up of local businesses and community groups, and works closely with town centre officers from the borough council.

Amy Davis, who chairs the town team, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the borough council committee approved our proposal for free Wi-Fi.

“Our high streets are under serious threat as online sales continue to grow faster than any other category.

“We need to adapt and change our high streets if we want them to survive and embrace technology to compete in a digital age, where the public shop and search for services online.

“Stapleford will be one of the first towns of our size in the country to offer a digital high street with free Wi-Fi, giving visitors free unlimited access at their leisure and making it easier to communicate about things that really matter to them, such as local news and events, help them to find retailers and find out what special offers are available.”