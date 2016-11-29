Students support Children in Need

Students at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy got into the fundraising spirit and raised more than £330 for Children in Need.

Members of the academy’s Student Voice organisation were asked to think up ideas to raise money and get the whole school involved and a total of £338.13 was raised.

Students in year seven collected change in buckets, year eight created a treasure hunt, year nine collected donations of items that could be raffled and year ten ran a competition which involved guessing numbers written down and hidden inside three jars of sweets.

Abigail Gregory, 11, who is in year seven, said she enjoyed being part of the fundraising day.

She said: “We went around school and asked staff and students to donate their change and we were asking people for donations as they came into school. We’ve all enjoyed raising money for Children in Need.”

Katie Tongue, 13, who is in year eight, said the raffle had been very popular.

She said: “Each form group was asked to bring in items which could be put into a themed basket such as movie night or pampering which could be raffled off. Members of the Student Voice group came up with the fundraising ideas and this was something a bit different.”

Jo Watkinson, assistant principal for inclusion at OIEA, said: “There was a great atmosphere in school on the day and it was great to see every year group getting involved. We are extremely proud of all of our students.”