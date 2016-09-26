Sun shade memorial in Long Eaton to radio star

A tribute to a well-loved radio presenter who lost his battle with cancer has been unveiled at West Park in Long Eaton.

The Colin Bloomfield sun shade and sun meter, which has been installed by the Splashpad and play areas, has been made possible thanks to a £20,000 donation from the Colin Bloomfield Melanoma Appeal, run by BBC Radio Derby.

Official opening of the Colin Bloomfield Sun Shade at West Park, Long Eaton. Children from local schools having fun at the celebration event

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We know residents and visitors to West Park will welcome the addition of the UV sun meter and sun shade alerting them to the importance of sun safety for all.

“We wanted as many people as possible to go along to the unveiling ceremony and join in the fun.”

Colin Bloomfield was a popular BBC Radio Derby presenter who lost his battle against melanoma last year.

The Melanoma Appeal in his name was launched to fulfil his wishes of raising awareness of skin cancer and to educate people about sun safety.

The appeal raised over £170,000 thanks to generous donations from local people.

The objective of the appeal was to make Derbyshire the ‘Sun Safe Capital’ of the UK.

The sun shade and meter were officially unveiled by Colin’s mum, Alison, during a celebration ceremony on Friday, September 23.

Deputy Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Mary Hopkinson, attended the celebration and was joined by children from five local schools.

At the free celebration event youngsters reached for the stars on a climbing wall, played on a mobile skatepark, watched stilt walkers and balloon modellers, and learned circus skills during a fun workshop.

BBC Radio Derby’s Sally Pepper broadcasted her ‘Sally’s Sofa’ segment from the park.