Super Santa Day enjoyed by youngsters

Excited youngsters gathered at a Super Santa Day in Ilkeston, hoping to meet the man who could make their Christmas wishes come true.

Super Santa Day, held on December 10, gave all members of the family the chance to get into the festive spirit.

Ilkeston Erewash museum Super santa Saturday. Kids gather round to meet Santa.

As well as Santa, two of his reindeers Hebe and Blue were at Erewash Museum, and were petted by visitors.

The museum was transformed into a winter wonderland for the day, much to the delight of the children.

There was a host of other entertainment for all the family including craft stalls, refreshments and the chance to make reindeer food.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “Erewash Museum is a much-loved place and to see it transformed into a Christmas wonderland is magical and our Santa days are always popular with families with the festive season in full swing.”

Ilkeston Erewash museum Super santa Saturday. Reindeers.

Father Christmas will also call into the museum again on Saturday, December 17.

From 11am to 3pm, children will have a final opportunity to meet Santa in the stables and take a trip into his grotto.

Admission to the grotto is £1.50 per child, which includes a present.

For more information about events at the museum, email museum@erewash.gov.uk.