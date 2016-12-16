Super Santa Day is enjoyed by all

Excited youngsters gathered at the Super Santa Day at Ilkeston’s Erewash Museum on Saturday, hoping to meet the man who could make their Christmas wishes come true. As well as Santa, two of his reindeers Hebe and Blue were at the museum, which was transformed into a winter wonderland. There was also craft stalls, refreshments and the chance to make reindeer food.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “Erewash Museum is a much-loved place and to see it transformed into a Christmas wonderland is magical and our Santa days are always popular with families with the festive season in full swing.”

Father Christmas will also call into the museum again on Saturday, December 17.

From 11am to 3pm, children will have a final opportunity to meet Santa in the stables and take a trip into his grotto.

Admission to the grotto is £1.50 per child, which includes a present.

For more information about events at the museum, email museum@erewash.gov.uk.