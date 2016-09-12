Tar yobs strike at Ilkeston football club

Mindless vandals have struck at Stanton Ilkeston Football Club.

Players turned up at the pitch on Union Road, Ilkeston, on Sunday morning to find the gates covered in tar.

A club spokesman said: "This is very upsetting.

"We're a club at the heart of the community and repairs are going to cost a substantial amount.

"It's not the first time we've been affected by vandalism like this and we want it to stop."

The incident has been reported to police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.