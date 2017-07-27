Teen entrepreneur launches jobs app for career starters

A teenage entrepreneur who recently graduated from a Long Eaton school has unveiled a new app to connect young people and employers.

Dan Miller, 19, started Young Professionals UK in 2015 while he was still at Trent College, and on Wednesday, July 12, he launched the company’s new app at an event in London.

Entrepreneur Dan Miller (right) with Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills.

He hopes to revolutionise how potential employees can connect with employers, and help young people to find the right career paths.

Dan said: “This app will put a powerful career tool into the hands of the UK’s young people, allowing them to connect directly with potential employers who need to tap into the country’s undiscovered talent base.

“Young Professionals UK is disrupting the old model of student and graduate recruitment, enabling people to upload their CV and video profile to the site and then manage the whole interview process in one place.”

Dan, who lives in Derby, suffered from dyslexia growing up and came up with the idea for Young Professionals UK whilst still studying for his A-Levels.

He convinced large companies including Barclays, PwC, IBM, Rolls-Rolls, ICAEW, and Pearson College London, to back his idea and sponsor career events for young people.

Young Professionals UK now works with over 250 schools and colleges nationally.

Dan said: “I have pledged to help more than 2million people aged 16 to 24 connect with employers in the next five years to help solve the national careers crisis for people unsure about how to take that vital next step into work.

“With the launch of the Young Professionals UK app, we’re on track to achieve that vision.”

He added: “We have already inspired over 20,000 young people and worked with over 30 multinational companies.”

Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills joined Dan at the London launch event and said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fact that a young entrepreneur is helping change the future of 16- to 24-year-olds all over the UK for the better.

“I want to encourage all companies in across the East Midlands and beyond to connect with Dan to see how they can use his expertise to drive their own businesses’ success by recruiting apprentices, graduate job seekers and youngsters looking for their first work experience.”

The app was developed with support from the Institute of Directors and business mentoring and leadership development company Rockstar Hubs International.

Rock Star chief executive Jonathan Pfahl said: “Dan is a fantastic role model for young people and exactly the kind of self-starter that Rock Star Hub is looking to support.

The Young Professionals UK app is now available at the App Store and on Google Play. For more information, follow @youngprouk on Twitter.