Teenager punched his ex’s friend

A teen punched a friend of his ex-girlfriend after the victim tried to stop him from seeing her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Jordan Bannister, 18, of Hazelhurst Avenue, Stonegravels, Chesterfield, was at home as he tried to get upstairs to his ex but he was stopped by the complainant so he attacked him. Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said Bannister punched the complainant twice on September 5 and returned to punch the complainant again. The court also heard Bannister had damaged a window at the Blue Bell pub on July 24.

Bannister admitted assault and to causing damage. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He must pay £370 in a victim surcharge, costs and compensation.