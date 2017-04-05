Tesco to scrap 24-hour shopping service at Ilkeston store

Tesco is set to scrap its 24-hour shopping service at its Ilkeston Extra store on Rutland Street.

The supermarket giant has announced the plans today which will mean a total of eight branches across the country will now open from 6am to midnight.

Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Matt Davies said: “We’re committed to improving the way we serve our customers and this week have discussed making further changes in a number of UK stores with our colleagues.

“These changes will help us run these stores more simply and deliver the best possible service for customers. We appreciate these changes will impact the roles of some of our colleagues and we will work with them to ensure they are fully supported throughout this period.”

Full list of branches affected:

- Galashiels Extra

- Holyhead Extra

- Ilkeston Extra

- Kilmarnock Extra-

- Falkirk Grahams Road

- Folkestone

- Edgware Road Metro

- Worksop