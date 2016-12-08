The latest court results for the Ilkeston area

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court for the Ilkeston area - as published in the December 8 edition of the Ilkeston Advertiser - are listed below.

OTHER

Harry Froggatt, 75, of Doncaster Grove, Long Eaton: Found guilty of three counts of intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent. Discharged conditionally for two years. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge.

Richard Oakey, 31, of King Street, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on land at Bartlewood Farm, Ladywood Road, Dale Abbey, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on land at the Anglers Car Park, on Haddon Road, at Bakewell, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on land at Manchester Wood, at Shipley Park, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of depositing controlled waste on land at Nottingham Lane, Ironville, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of depositing controlled waste on land at Spring Road, Riddings, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on land at Manchester Wood, Bell Lane, Smalley, without an environmental permit. Indicated a guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on land, namely The Field, at Shipley without an environmental permit. Convicted of permitting controlled waste to be deposited on land at Mill Lane North, Underwood, Derby, without an environmental permit. Committed to prison for 30 weeks. Criminal Behaviour Order imposed banning the defendant from: advertising waste collection services unless in possession of a waste carriers licence; collecting waste for a fee unless in possession of a waste carriers licence; and from disposing of waste at any location other than a waste and recycling centre.

Clive Rigby, 52, of College Street, Long Eaton: Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for 14 days.

ASSAULT

Andrew David Foster, 23, of John Street, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window. Admits committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months for possessing class B drugs. No action taken on the breach. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with supervision.

Melissa Harrison, 32, of Peveril Crescent, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £15 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Motoring

Kial Thurman, 24, of Oakleys Road, Long Eaton: Proved under Single Justice Procedure that the defendant used a motor vehicle without insurance on Craig Street, at Long Eaton. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony Dry, 28, of Union Road, Ilkeston: Proved under Single Justice Procedure that the defendant drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ricky Lee Smith, 31, of Dronfield Place, Ilkeston: Proved under Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Phillip Merrills, 58, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Theft

Mihai Raducanu, 48, of No Fixed Abode: Indicated a guilty plea to stealing razor blades to the value of £646.96 belonging to Asda, in Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to having a foil-lined bag in connection with a theft. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original theft which was subject to the conditional discharge from Asda in Bolton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for four weeks.