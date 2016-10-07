Search

The latest court results from the Ilkeston area

Derby magistrates' court.

The latest court results for the Ilkeston area from Derby magistrates’ court as published in the Thursday, October 6 edition, of the Ilkeston Advertiser are listed below.

Motoring

Matthew George Farr, 33, of Draycott Road, Breaston, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty.

David Martin Kerry, 55, of Abbott Road, Ilkeston: Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Community order with a curfew for eight weeks with electronic monitoring. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Helen Bagnall, 59, of Bonsall Street, Long Eaton: Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until September 27, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Beverley Darbyshire, 33, of Queen’s Avenue, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under single justice procedure that she failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laura Moore, 37, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton: Verdict proved under single justice procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved under single justice procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Leah Newman, 26, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston: Proved under the single justice procedure that she drove a vehicle with a child in the rear seat under the age of 14 who was not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220 and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samantha Smith, 30, of Derwent Avenue, Ilkeston: Verdict proved under the single justice procedure that she drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220 and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Other

Sarah Louise Hutsby, 42, of Station Road, Ilkeston: Non-payment of a £75 fine. Committed to custody for 14 days further suspended. Must pay £20 per month.

Assault

Sharon Whitfield, 45, of Coronation Road, Stanley, Ilkeston: Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 with a curfew with electronic monitoring for 12 weeks and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.