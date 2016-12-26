Search

THEY'RE WATCHING: Speed cameras are based on these 27 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, January 8.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A511 Swadlincote

A6007 Heanor

A6007 Shipley

B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

B6052 High Street, Eckington

B6049 Bradwell

A6 Milford Road, Duffield

B600 Main Road, Pyebridge

A6 Ashford in the Water

A608 Smalley

B6179 Marehay

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

B5010 London Road, Shardlow

A615 Tansley to Wessington

Crays Hill, Swanwick

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth

London Road, Derby

A52 Mackworth

B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth

A517 Ashbourne Road, Turnditch

Longmoor Lane, Breaston

A6135 Station Road, Renishaw