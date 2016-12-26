THEY'RE WATCHING: Speed cameras are based on these 27 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, January 8.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
B6052 High Street, Eckington
B6049 Bradwell
A6 Milford Road, Duffield
B600 Main Road, Pyebridge
A6 Ashford in the Water
A608 Smalley
B6179 Marehay
A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
A615 Tansley to Wessington
Crays Hill, Swanwick
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
London Road, Derby
A52 Mackworth
B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth
A517 Ashbourne Road, Turnditch
Longmoor Lane, Breaston
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
