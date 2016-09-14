Thieves steal MILK from infant school

Pupils and staff at Cotmanhay Infant School are frustrated and angry after vandals began persistently targeting their school.

In just the last few weeks, the Beauvale Drive site has been broken into, seen its toy shed damaged, had its lights and windows broken and seen two large road safety signs - which were designed by the children themselves - defaced.

The latest incident to affect the school was the theft of a large quantity of milk intended for the school’s youngest children.

Headteacher Katy Latchford said: “The reason I get so frustrated is that we work so hard for everyone to feel proud of the school and community and the actions of a handful of people then takes that away.

“We are proud of our school and strive to make it as inviting and positive for our children, families and staff as we can.

“We no longer have a crossing patrol and the road signs provided an essential reminder for the children to keep safe around the school.”

The school has now appealed to the local community to ‘keep a watch’ over the school and report any suspicious activity to the police.