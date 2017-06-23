This week’s furry felines in need of a home

Could you welcome a furry feline into your home? If so we have a host of four-legged friends who are in desperate need of a family.

First up is one-year-old Cruz. He has been in the care of the Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre since his owner had to move and couldn’t take him along.

He’s a little worried about the comings and goings at the centre, but is a gentle cat who just needs a loving owner to help him feel relaxed and loved again.

The centre’s marketing and publicity officer Gail Newport, said that Cruz was part of a multi-cat household and came in with four other young cats, which are all also looking for homes.

Next up are best friends Rattie and Isla.

Two-year-old Rattie and four-year-old Isla are in need of a new home due to an allergy in the family.

They are both adorable friendly cats who enjoy a fuss, and as they are so close are looking for a new home together.

For more information about any of the above cats or others, visit www.derby.cats.org.uk or call 01332 824950.