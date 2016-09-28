A thug attacked his partner after a row erupted with his girlfriend as he returned home late from work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday, September 21, how Aaron Harris Demack, 31, of Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, grabbed his partner Nicola Townsend around the chin and neck before taking her arm as she fell to the floor.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said they have been together about seven months in a short relationship and they had got along at first but the defendant had become controlling.

Mrs Haslam added: “The defendant returned home late from work to the address at Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 7pm to 7.30pm and his partner was having a go at him accusing him of being with someone else that evening.

“It became heated and he grabbed her around the chin and neck area.”

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant, who has a two-year-old child, went into the bathroom and tried to make a phone call and Demack took hold of her arm and shoulders and she ended up on the floor.

The complainant called the police who smashed their way in through a door, according to Mrs Haslam, after hearing the complainant calling for help.

Mrs Haslam added: “Police smashed a glass panel in the door and saw the defendant on the landing and the complainant was with a child in the bathroom crying and police arrested the defendant.”

The court heard how the complainant suffered swelling around her face and bruising under her chin.

Demack pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on September 6.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau requested an assessment with the probation service before Demack is sentenced.

The court also heard how the victim wishes to resume the relationship and has not requested a restraining order.

Magistrates adjourned the case until October 5 to consider a pre-sentence report.

Demack was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact the complainant.