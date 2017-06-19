Thug gets a suspended prison sentence after attacking a man over a debt

A thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he attacked a man in his own home over a debt.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, June 15, how Nathan Frankish, 20, reigned blows on Bradley North in the complainant’s home at Alfreton.

Defence solicitor Morgan Hogarth said: “The defendant said he received a call from his brother that Bradley North owed his brother money.”

Mr Hogarth said the defendant explained he had been asked to join his brother and another male and the three of them went to Mr North’s home.

Frankish accepted that he hit Mr Bradley a number of times to the body and the complainant fell back onto a sofa.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the complainant said three men had come into his home uninvited and said he had texted his father and he would pay the money during the next day but he was attacked.

Frankish, of Brierly Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on February 18.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report before sentencing, said the matter was aggravated because it had involved a group activity and the victim was attacked in his own home however they recognised Frankish’s early guilty plea and the fact he has no previous convictions.

They sentenced him to 14 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Frankish must also pay £85 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and £100 compensation.