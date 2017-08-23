Thug gets three-year restraining order after attacking his partner

A man who attacked his former partner after they had a row over money has been given a three-year restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 16 how Carmine Southward, 28, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, attacked his partner at a friend’s house on Granby Road, Fairfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The complainant and the defendant had been in a relationship for six months, separating 18 months before this incident.

“On Friday July 29, at about 11pm, the complainant was assaulted by the defendant.”

Mrs Price explained that the complainant had agreed to meet Southward to discuss money he had borrowed from her and they had an argument and both returned to a friend’s house.

The complainant said Southward was becoming agitated, according to Mrs Price, and she believed he was under the influence of an illicit substance.

Mrs Price said: “The complainant asked to borrow the defendant’s phone to call a taxi and he grabbed her hair with both hands and dragged her to the floor and punched her to her upper body and legs causing bruises.”

The defendant told police the complainant had taken the phone off him and he admitted pulling her hair but claimed she also struck him but he accepted causing bruising.

He added that he had consumed an amount of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Southward, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating.

Magistrates sentenced Southward to a community order lasting until February 15, 2019, with a 12-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must also pay £250 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Southward was also given a three-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his former partner.