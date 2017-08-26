Thug threatened a man with knife after victim tried to break-up an argument

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after a man who tried to break-up an argument was later threatened by a thug with a knife.

The 26-year-old victim spotted a young man and woman arguing at the skate park, near the Spire Retail Park, off Horns Bridge roundabout, in Chesterfield, at about 6pm, on Friday, August 25.

He confronted the man involved in the argument and this man walked off, according to police.

However, police stated that this same man returned about ten minutes later with a group of youths and threatened the victim with a pen knife.

The victim has described the man who threatened him as white, aged about 18 with blond hair. He was also described as wearing a blue tracksuit and a gold chain around his neck.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Lisa Sindall on 101, quoting reference 17000364819.

Alternatively, they can send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

They can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.