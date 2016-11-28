TIM FROHWEIN INQUEST: Top-ranking Derbyshire police officer died of hypothermia

An inquest into the death of a top-ranking Derbyshire police officer in the Peak District three years ago has got underway today.

The body of Timothy Frohwein, 48, was discovered on the Grouse Moor area of the Goyt Valley on Saturday, November 23, 2013.

The married father-of-three, who was Chesterfield’s Chief Inspector, had been reported missing from his Buxton home six days before.

At Chesterfield coroners' court this morning, pathologist Dr Andrew Hitchcock said Mr Frohwein died of hypothermia.

He told the court it was not possible to say exactly when Mr Frohwein died.

Toxicologist Dr Paul Smith said Mr Frohwein was found next to a half-empty bottle of whisky but tests showed there was no alcohol found in his blood or urine.

Mick Creedon, Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, paid tribute to Mr Frowhein following his death.

He said: “Tim was a thoughtful man who was committed to his family. He had worked for Derbyshire Constabulary since 1993 having previously worked in the Kent and Cheshire police services. During a career break he also worked as a chief executive of an overseas charity.

“Tim worked across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales area as well as at police headquarters in Ripley, in roads policing and most recently in Chesterfield. He was experienced in land search and he was a highly experienced hostage negotiator.

“We have lost a valued member of the police service and his friends and colleagues will mourn his passing. My sincere condolences go to Tim’s family, particularly his wife and sons.”

The inquest, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.