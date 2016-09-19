Title-chasing Leon Haslam has ‘work to do’ after Donington Park crash

Leon Haslam is targeting as many race wins as possible as he looks to close in on the British Superbike Championship title.

The Smalley rider crashed out of race two, following a second-placed finish in race one, during the latest round at Donington Park to leave him second in the title standings.

It was Haslam’s first racing crash of the season and one which Haslam admits now leaves him with plenty of work to do.

“I’m gutted. Our pace all weekend was really strong and the bike was working really well,” he said.

“Unfortunately that crash in race two has left us with a lot of work to do for the Championship.

“It was a first racing crash of the year, it was my fault I just ranin a little too hot at Redgate Corner and down I went.

“Of course it’s disappointing to have crashed out, especially during the Showdown part of the season but there’s still two rounds and five races to go so our aim is to head out and win as many of those races as possible.”