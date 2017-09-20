Tractor project is brought to life

Students in Morley have been trialling some of the best tractors in the industry to help with their latest agricultural design project.

Pupils on the horticultural course at Broomfield Hall were tasked with creating designs that would be mown into a field on site at the college.

The final design consists of a tractor and a maze, and has not only assisted some of the students in their studies, but also provided educational value for the local community.

Little Explorers Nursery in Derby has already begun enjoying the grass design, learning about the main parts of the tractor and making treasure maps before exploring the maze for treasure.

The large grass tractor and maze can also be viewed by members of the public who can follow the public footpath running along the bottom of the field.

Mark Ekin, agriculture and countryside coordinator at Derby College, said: “We were excited to get our hands on the Cub Cadet lawnmowers and eager to start creating our design. We chose a vintage tractor to depict sustainability and modern technology, as from these larger tractors came the compact tractor, such as the Cub Cadet.

“The most important thing for us is that the grass design is not just ornamental but serves a purpose too.”

Prior to mowing, the field was prepared by two level three horticulture year two students, Ashley Dumpleton and William Pulford, as part of their investigative project where they had to prepare and grow an area of grass for this particular purpose.

The design was then marked and cut out by Mark Ekin and Luke Martin, a level three countryside student.

Sustainability and environment are key areas of study at the college so uncut areas have also been deliberately left, so that butterflies and insects can be attracted as part of a nature trail.

Derby College is renowned for being one of the best horticultural colleges and last year it became the first college in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to launch a broad range of courses designed by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Nick Hills, general manager for Cub Cadet UK, which provided the lawnmowers, said: “It is great for us to be able to help out on projects like this where we get to work with our future horticultural generations.

“We hope that the power and efficiency of our tools made mowing the design a fun and stress-free task.”