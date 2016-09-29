TRAFFIC NEWS: Derbyshire roadworks for the week ahead

Here’s a list of roadworks taking place on Derbyshire’s roads in the week ahead.
NEW WORKS
Norwood Lane, Whaley: rail maintenance examination, October 1-2; diversion via A616, A632.
Church Street, Heage: water works, October 1-2; diversion via A610.
King Street, Clay Cross: water chamber reconstruction; emergency and resident access only.
Holly Lane, Ambergate: carriageway patching, October 3; diversion via Whitewells Lane.
Chapel Street, Leabrooks: electricity cable works, October 3-5; diversion via Cemetery Road.
Hockley Way, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing, 8pm to 6am, October 3-7; diversion via Winsey Way.
Nottingham Road, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing, 8pm to 6am, October 3-7; 10mph speed limit in place.
Woodfield Road, Wharf Road, Town Street, and Brookhill Lane, Pinxton: carriageway patching, 7pm to midnight, October 3-7; diversion via Brookhill Lane.
Birchover Lane, Birchover: tree cutting work, 9.30am to 3.30pm, October 3-9; diversion via The Mires.
Lime Tree Road, Matlock: carriageway resurfacing, 6.30pm to midnight, October 3-14; diversion will be in place.
Unnamed Road (Breck End), Chinley: gas main replacement, October 3 to November 4; diversion via Wash.
Morton Road and Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley, Clay Cross: electric cable installation and site access, October 3 to November 8; 30mph speed limit in place.
Coxbench Road, Coxbench: carriageway patching, October 4; diversion via Alfreton Road.
Cubley Lane, Marston Montgomery: vegetation removal, October 5; diversion via Hollies Lane, A515.
Alfreton Road, Little Eaton: carriageway patching, October 5; diversion via Barley Close.
Bury Hill, Alderwasley: telecomms works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, October 5-6; diversion via Black Lane.
Shaws Hill, Alderwasley: telecomms works, October 5-6; diversion via Windmill Lane.
Chesterfield Road, Buckland Hollow: carriageway patching, 9.30am to 3pm, October 6-7; diversion via A610.
Matlock Bridge, Matlock: bridge inspection, October 7; diversion via Bakewell Road.
WORKS ENDING
The Hill, Cromford: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.
Froggatt Lane, Froggatt: water main renewal end September 30; normal routes resume.
Rosliston Road, Walton on Trent: gas main renewal ends September 30; normal routes resume.
Tagg Lane, Crowdicote: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.
Nottingham Road, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.
Allen Lane, Fritchley: water works end September 30; normal routes resume.
The Dale, Wirksworth: electric substation works until October 4; diversion via Greenhill.
New Road, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: retaining wall repairs until October 7; diversion via A5012.
Buxton Road, Newton Grange: retaining wall repairs until October 7; 30mph speed restrictions.
ONGOING WORKS
Chapel Brow, Charlesworth: carriageway works until October 21; diversion via A626.
Blind Lane, Kirk Ireton: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Benthead Lane.
Unnamed Road, Scarcliffe: sewer installation, until October 2l, diversion via Mansfield Road.
Hollowgate, Froggatt: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Moorlands Lane, A625.
Derbyshire Level, Glossop: electrical works until October 24; diversion via A624, A57.
Mount Pleasant Road, Repton: road widening works until November 2; dibersion via Main Street.
Joan Lane, Bamford: water main renewal until November 4; diversion via A6013.
Parsons Lane, Hope: water main works until November 29; diversion via A6187.
Slip Road, Mickleover: roundabout construction via December 2; diversion via A516.
Rykneld Road, Littleover: junction development until December 21; 40mph restriction in place.
Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow: public safety closure until December 24; diversion via B6001/Edge Road.
Breach Road, Marlpool: sewer connection works until January 27, 2017; diversion via Church Street.
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: rail bridge construction until March 10, 2017; diversion will be in place.
Snake Road, Bamford: 30mph restrictions due to landslip, until June 27, 2017.
UPCOMING WORKS
Wards Lane, Breaston: water works, October 10-11; diversion via Main Street.
Makeney Road, Milford: new gas connection, October 10-13; diversion via A6.
Oxcroft Way, Barlborough: carriageway surface dressing, October 10-14; diversion via A619, A616.
A617, Hasland bypass westbound: carriageway patching, 7pm to 6am, October 10-21; diversion will be in place.
Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: carriageway resurfacing, October 10-21; diversion via A616.
Moorlands Lane, Froggatt: water main renewal, October 10-28; diversion via A625.
Town Street, Holbrook: water main renewal, October 10-28; diversion via temporary traffic lights on Church Street.
Whittle Road, New Mills: new water connection, October 12-14; diversion via Apple Tree Road.