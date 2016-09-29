Search

TRAFFIC NEWS: Derbyshire roadworks for the week ahead

Here’s a list of roadworks taking place on Derbyshire’s roads in the week ahead.

NEW WORKS

Norwood Lane, Whaley: rail maintenance examination, October 1-2; diversion via A616, A632.

Church Street, Heage: water works, October 1-2; diversion via A610.

King Street, Clay Cross: water chamber reconstruction; emergency and resident access only.

Holly Lane, Ambergate: carriageway patching, October 3; diversion via Whitewells Lane.

Chapel Street, Leabrooks: electricity cable works, October 3-5; diversion via Cemetery Road.

Hockley Way, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing, 8pm to 6am, October 3-7; diversion via Winsey Way.

Nottingham Road, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing, 8pm to 6am, October 3-7; 10mph speed limit in place.

Woodfield Road, Wharf Road, Town Street, and Brookhill Lane, Pinxton: carriageway patching, 7pm to midnight, October 3-7; diversion via Brookhill Lane.

Birchover Lane, Birchover: tree cutting work, 9.30am to 3.30pm, October 3-9; diversion via The Mires.

Lime Tree Road, Matlock: carriageway resurfacing, 6.30pm to midnight, October 3-14; diversion will be in place.

Unnamed Road (Breck End), Chinley: gas main replacement, October 3 to November 4; diversion via Wash.

Morton Road and Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley, Clay Cross: electric cable installation and site access, October 3 to November 8; 30mph speed limit in place.

Coxbench Road, Coxbench: carriageway patching, October 4; diversion via Alfreton Road.

Cubley Lane, Marston Montgomery: vegetation removal, October 5; diversion via Hollies Lane, A515.

Alfreton Road, Little Eaton: carriageway patching, October 5; diversion via Barley Close.

Bury Hill, Alderwasley: telecomms works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, October 5-6; diversion via Black Lane.

Shaws Hill, Alderwasley: telecomms works, October 5-6; diversion via Windmill Lane.

Chesterfield Road, Buckland Hollow: carriageway patching, 9.30am to 3pm, October 6-7; diversion via A610.

Matlock Bridge, Matlock: bridge inspection, October 7; diversion via Bakewell Road.

WORKS ENDING

The Hill, Cromford: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.

Froggatt Lane, Froggatt: water main renewal end September 30; normal routes resume.

Rosliston Road, Walton on Trent: gas main renewal ends September 30; normal routes resume.

Tagg Lane, Crowdicote: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.

Nottingham Road, Alfreton: carriageway resurfacing ends September 30; normal routes resume.

Allen Lane, Fritchley: water works end September 30; normal routes resume.

The Dale, Wirksworth: electric substation works until October 4; diversion via Greenhill.

New Road, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: retaining wall repairs until October 7; diversion via A5012.

Buxton Road, Newton Grange: retaining wall repairs until October 7; 30mph speed restrictions.

ONGOING WORKS

Chapel Brow, Charlesworth: carriageway works until October 21; diversion via A626.

Blind Lane, Kirk Ireton: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Benthead Lane.

Unnamed Road, Scarcliffe: sewer installation, until October 2l, diversion via Mansfield Road.

Hollowgate, Froggatt: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Moorlands Lane, A625.

Derbyshire Level, Glossop: electrical works until October 24; diversion via A624, A57.

Mount Pleasant Road, Repton: road widening works until November 2; dibersion via Main Street.

Joan Lane, Bamford: water main renewal until November 4; diversion via A6013.

Parsons Lane, Hope: water main works until November 29; diversion via A6187.

Slip Road, Mickleover: roundabout construction via December 2; diversion via A516.

Rykneld Road, Littleover: junction development until December 21; 40mph restriction in place.

Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow: public safety closure until December 24; diversion via B6001/Edge Road.

Breach Road, Marlpool: sewer connection works until January 27, 2017; diversion via Church Street.

Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: rail bridge construction until March 10, 2017; diversion will be in place.

Snake Road, Bamford: 30mph restrictions due to landslip, until June 27, 2017.

UPCOMING WORKS

Wards Lane, Breaston: water works, October 10-11; diversion via Main Street.

Makeney Road, Milford: new gas connection, October 10-13; diversion via A6.

Oxcroft Way, Barlborough: carriageway surface dressing, October 10-14; diversion via A619, A616.

A617, Hasland bypass westbound: carriageway patching, 7pm to 6am, October 10-21; diversion will be in place.

Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: carriageway resurfacing, October 10-21; diversion via A616.

Moorlands Lane, Froggatt: water main renewal, October 10-28; diversion via A625.

Town Street, Holbrook: water main renewal, October 10-28; diversion via temporary traffic lights on Church Street.

Whittle Road, New Mills: new water connection, October 12-14; diversion via Apple Tree Road.