Stapleford residents force council to review speed limits

A Broxtowe borough councillor has welcomed news that authorities are to review speed limits along one of Stapleford’s residential roads.

Brookhill Street has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years, with many drivers using it as a ‘rat run’ to avoid speed bumps on other routes.

Coun Richard MacRae, an independent for Stapleford North, has been pushing for changes in response to concerns raised by residents.

After holding a public meeting last year, Coun MacRae has been lobbying Nottinghamshire County Council.

In a recent survey, it was found that the average speed of vehicles using the road was 27.9 miles per hour - within the speed limit.

But a council spokesman said: “The Highways Authority have put up ‘Its 30 for a reason’ signs along the road to remind drivers of the limit and we will shortly be consulting on making Brookhill Street a 20mph zone.”

The council also offered its backing to a community speed watch scheme being set up in conjunction with Nottinghamshire Police.

Coun MacRae said: “This is great news for residents, and I will make sure everyone is aware of the consultation.

“It just goes to show that by organising public meetings and listening to the concerns of local people that things can happen.”