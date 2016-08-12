Travellers advised to be cautious in Thailand after bombings

Travellers are being advised to be ‘cautious’ if travelling to Thailand after recent bombings in the South East Asian country.

The advice - which comes from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office - says the incidents have caused an increased security presence in cities, tourist areas and transport hubs.

Airports are currently operating as normal but that there are restrictions and checks on local travel, including on the road between Bangkok and Hua Hin.

Travellers should be especially cautious in public places, and follow the advice of the local authorities.

If you are currently in Thailand, the advice is to contact family and friends to let them know you’re safe.

Travel to Thailand is deemed safe, however, except to the southernmost provinces of the country which border Malaysia.

Thailand is now one of almost 50 countries where UK travellers are advised to be cautious by the British government.

Another 16 countries including Iraq, Syria, Lybia and Yemen are deemed completely off limits.

Full details can be found on the Foreign Office website at www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.