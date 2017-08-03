Tsar takes to streets to talk home safety

A police tsar took to the streets to spread the message of home security to Derbyshire residents.

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa joined police and safety partners for a community roadshow event promoting home security and crime prevention advice.

The move was part of Operation Illuminate - a countywide initiative to help people safeguard their property from thieves. The scheme, led by the Derbyshire Dales Community Safety Partnership, sees police officers and council staff heading out into communities to offer residents face-to-face security advice and an opportunity to pick up home security kits such as shed alarms and padlocks.

Mr Dhindsa has pledged to visit every corner of Derbyshire during his four-year term as part of his #D383 campaign, which will cover the rural hinterlands in North Derbyshire down to Netherseal in the South, across to Belph in the East and Sudbury to the West.

His involvement with Operation Illuminate saw him speaking with residents in Kirk Ireton, Hulland Ward, Brailsford, Hollington, Shirley and Longford about their safety concerns, as well as visiting shops, pubs, schools and churches.

Mr Dhindsa said: “It was a pleasure to get out into Derbyshire’s communities once again and listen to local people’s concerns about crime and deliver practical advice that will help them to protect their property and stay safe.

“Good security doesn’t have to cost very much and by taking simple precautions we can all make a big difference to our personal safety and the protection of our property. It’s about building awareness among the public about the steps they can take to reduce their risk of becoming a victim and Operation Illuminate is doing just that.”