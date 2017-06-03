TV’s Find it Fix it Flog It is coming to Derbyshire

Channel 4’s award winning day time TV show Find It Fix It, Flog It is looking for new participants.

After a successful first series, which aired in September last year presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien are on the search for people in Derbyshire for the upcoming new series.

A spokesman for the show said: “If you have a shed, barn or garage filled with unwanted items which can be restored or up-cycled and want to make a nice bit of profit in the process then please get in contact.”

The presenters take away two items each (so four in total) and either restore them to their original glory or upcycle them into something completely different to increase their value with all profits made going straight into contestants’ pockets

If you would like to be involved with the show email takepart@yetitelevision.com or call 02920 223456.