TV star at Treetops event to value your antiques

A well-known face from the hit BBC TV shows ‘Flog It!’, ‘Bargain Hunt’ and ‘Antiques Road Trip’ will be raising money for a worthy Risley charity this weekend.

For auctioneer Charles Hanson will be at Treetops Hospice Care on Derby Road on Saturday to value antiques, family heirlooms and collectables.

And proceeds raised from the event will go towards the work carried out by Treetops, which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

Everyone is welcome to take along their treasures and take advantage of the rare opportunity of learning more about their precious items. In true ‘Antiques Roadshow’-style, they can also find out how much they are worth.

Hanson, and his colleague Vanessa Savage, will charge £3 per item, and every penny raised will be donated to Treetops. Both Hanson and Savage are giving their time free of charge.

The event, which will also include refreshments and a prize raffle, starts at 2.30 pm and goes on until 5.30 pm.

Treetops’ senior community and events fundraiser Mary Rose said: “We are really grateful to Charles and Vanessa for giving up their time and sharing their expertise to support us. We anticipate lots of interest from people bringing along items. They’ll also be supporting us at the same time, so it’s a real win-win for everyone involved.”

Hanson said: “Hansons auctioneers are delighted to attend this valuation day for such an important cause. We know and appreciate the invaluable service that Treetops provides to people of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Please come along and see what your heirlooms are worth.”

The Treetops hospice needs to raise more than £3 million every year to stay open. That equates to about £7,500 per day, 70% of which comes from charitable donations and fundraising events.