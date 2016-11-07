TV stars Brian Capron and Jenny Funnell in thriller at Buxton

Brian Capron (Coronation Street) and Jenny Funnell (As Time Goes By) star in well-crafted thriller Home At Seven.

The play is written by R.C. Sherriff who wrote the classic play Journey’s End.

Brian plays a husband who returns home from work at 7pm, as usual, only to find that 24 hours have elapsed and it is now a day later than he thought. Suffering from apparent amnesia he and his already upset wife get another shock when evidence incriminates him in a murder committed during the time he cannot account for.

Performances are at 7.30pm and 2.30pm (matinee). Tickets £16-£18. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk