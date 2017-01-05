Two people accused of overseeing prostitution appear at crown court

A man and a woman have appeared at Derby Crown Court accused of overseeing prostitution at a Derbyshire property.

Feng Sun, 31, and Ying Mee Fo, 41, both of no fixed abode, were arrested after a police raid at a property on Hall View, at Newbold, Chesterfield.

A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing heard that in addition to the two accused a naked Chinese female was allegedly found in a bedroom on a bed and a naked male was also allegedly found in the bed.

Police also allegedly recovered mobile phones, cash, sex toys, lubricants and a diary and notebooks.

Neither Mr Sun or Miss Fo gave any indication of a plea at this stage of proceedings to the charge of intentionally controlling the activities of another person in relation to her prostitution in the expectation of making a gain.

The case was committed to Derby Crown Court where it was considered on Wednesday, January 4.

Judge Jonathan Bennett adjourned the crown court case for a further plea and trial preparation hearing on January 18 and he fixed an expected trial date for April 10 at Derby Crown Court.