“Unique” jewellery stolen during burglary

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information following a house burglary in Ilkeston.

On Sunday, January 8, between 3.40pm and 7pm a house in Mill Acre Close was broken into.

Items of jewellery were stolen including a ring and a pendant.

DC Adrian Harris from the Burglary Unit said: “The pendant and ring that were stolen are both very unique and are no longer made.

“If anyone is offered this jewellery for sale I would encourage them to contact us with information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Harris on 101 quoting reference number 17000010706.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.