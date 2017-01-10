Up to 1,000 jobs at centre

A new Aldi distribution centre at Sawley could see up to 1,000 jobs created in the area.

The new centre - which was announced in 2014 - will mean the creation of around 400 jobs in the first few years of operation.

But the discount food store predicts another 600 jobs could be added to this as the centre serves more sites in the region.

Work is currently progressing on Sawley site and will continue throughout the year.

When it is complete the 39 ha site situated at Sawley Crossroads, off the A50 and junction 24a of the M1, will be home to a 409,000 sq ft ambient warehouse and a 150,000 sq ft temperature-controlled area, with 15 dedicated loading bays.

Access to the site comes via a new roundabout from the B6540 Tamworth Road which has recently been completed.

The distribution centre will serve a predicted 100-120 stores within its catchment area, which will be served by dedicated Aldi delivery vehicles.

The site will also provide approximately 307 carparking spaces for staff and visitors, including eight disabled parking spaces and motorcycle spaces.

An Aldi spokesman said: “This is a major investment for Aldi. The distribution requirements of the business need to keep pace with the growth of our retail outlets, and we therefore have an urgent need to deliver a new centre to serve our Midlands region.

“Sawley is a key site in our growth plans and will also be a major boost to the local economy.”