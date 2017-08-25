Van driver ‘deliberately’ refused to be breathalysed after crashing into parked car and fence

A white van man’s prang damaged a parked car and a garden fence - as well as his career plans.

The incident led to a 30-month driving ban for Stephen Deverill, who had recently bought the van to start work as a welder.

His plight was revealed in court as an eight-week curfew and eight week prison term, suspended for a year, were ordered for Deverill, 30, of Morton Avenue, Ilkeston.

Ann Barrett, prosecuting, said the accident happened as he drove along Pasture Road, Stapleford at 6.50pm on August 8.

He lost control of his Ford Transit and struck a Nissan in a drive while the fence was also damaged.

“Deverill crawled out of the driver’s side window and made off on foot. He was identified by a witness and a PCSO attended.

“The officer could smell alcohol. He refused to provide a sample and was arrested,” Miss Barrett told Nottingham magistrates.

Deverill admitted failing to stop after an accident and failing to give a sample for analysis.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ian Boddy, mitigating, said Deverill was given permission to phone a solicitor who told him to do nothing until legal help arrived.

Because of this advice, Deverill declined to take a breath test. He would probably have been under the drink-drive limit because he had two beers and then a meal.

Mr Boddy added: “He accepts that he panicked when he hit the other vehicle but it was not done in drink.”

Shortly before, Deverill had a domestic argument. Mr Boddy added: “Not only has he lost a relationship, he has lost the chance of being a self-employed welder. He would have to be mobile for that.”

Presiding magistrate Andrew Walden told Deverill: “You deliberately refused to give a breathalyser reading, regardless of the reasons.

“Although we have no evidence of the degree of impairment, it must have been at a significant level because of the amount of damage done.”