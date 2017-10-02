Vandals target cars in Derbyshire town causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage

Eight cars have had their tyres slashed by vandals in a Derbyshire town.

The incidents happened over two nights between Tuesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 28 on Hawthorne Avenue, Myrtle Avenue, Wyvern Avenue, Lynden Avenue and Manchester Street in Long Eaton.

Sergeant Damien Shannon, who is in charge of the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The attacks seem to be completely without motive and acts of pure vandalism.

“Hundreds of pounds have had to be spent by the victims replacing the tyres and so we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything about the attacks to make contact with the team.

“We have been completing house to house enquiries in the streets affected but would also ask if anyone has any private CCTV, that they check it for the nights concerned and give us a call should they find anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 17000415453 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website.