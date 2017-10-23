VIDEO AND PICTURES: Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017

More than 800 runners turned out for the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon yesterday.
Despite the wet and windy conditions, spirits remained high as participants completed the 13.1 mile course around the town.
