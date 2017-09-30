VIDEO: Average pet dog costs £18k over its lifetime

Doting dog owners will fork out more than £18,000 on their pet during its lifetime, a study has found.
During the course of just one year, food, vets bills, treats and accessories will set owners back £1,384.81.
