VIDEO: Crunch time for Derbyshire’s Apprentice hopeful Jessica

It’s crunch time for Derbyshire fashion entrepreneur Jessica Cunningham as she faces the final gruelling interview tonight in her bid to win BBC’s Apprentice show.

Jessica, from Dronfield, who is an online fashion entrepreneur and operations director for a PR and marketing agency, has reached the final five competitors bidding to become Alan Sugar’s business partner and claim a £250,000 investment.

Tonight the battle reaches its climax as the remaining few hopefuls are told to brush up on their business plans, as the candidates undergo gruelling interviews by Alan Sugar’s trusted associates, who leave no stone unturned as they scrutinise the hopefuls’ CVs and professional capabilities.

It’s a nerve-racking process for the hopefuls, as egos are bruised, lies are uncovered and personalities are attacked. When it’s all over, the advisers give their opinions in the boardroom before Alan Sugar decides which hopefuls he wants in the final, shattering the others’ dreams with a quick poke of his finger and those immortal words.

The process will see the five reduced to just two.

Jessica will be taking on cake company owner Alana Spencer, 24; Courtney Wood, 29, who owns a novelty gift business; Grainne McCoy, 31, who runs her own make-up studio in Northern Ireland and children’s clothes company owner Frances Bishop, 25.

Jessica Cunningham.

All five will have their business plans scrutinised by experts Claude Littner, Mike Souter, Linda Plant and Claudine Collins.

Jessica is following in the footsteps of Chesterfield businessman James Hill, who shot to fame after appearing on The Apprentice in 2014.

He lasted until week eight before being fired by Lord Sugar.

In August 2015, Hill entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, going on to win the show in September 2015.

The Apprentice airs at 9pm on BBC One tonight.