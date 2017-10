Ilkeston Charter Fair is back this week, for its 765th year.

The event runs from today (Wednesday) until Saturday with rides, attractions and more set to take over the Market Place.

Ilkeston Charter Fair runs from Wednesday October 18 to Saturday October 21.

We've delved into our archive and unearthed some pictures of the event from years gone by - can you spot anyone you recognise?

