VIDEO: Ilkeston firm deliver new sleigh ride for Santa Park in Lapland

An Ilkeston engineering firm has unwrapped its latest jaw-dropping creation - a Christmas ride for a theme park in Santa Claus’ Lapland home.

Garmendale Engineering unveiled the new attraction it has built for the world-famous Santa Park in Rovaniemi, Finland, during the European Attractions Show in Barcelona.

The ride has been designed and delivered in under six months, and almost every component has been sourced and manufactured in the East Midlands.

Managing director David Shelmerdine said: “When Santa Park approached us, the deadline for delivery was already very tight, but we have the skills to do it.

“With a little bit of juggling it has been a relatively smooth process.”

When installed, the ride will feature six cars of up to four people, running on a 150m-long track through a series of festive scenes, meeting elves and reindeer on the way.

It will replace the Magic Sleigh ride that has been in place since the popular winter destination opened in 1998.

David added: “One of the reasons we were awarded the contract is that we are one of the few suppliers in the world with our own manufacturing skills that meet the Europe-wide BS/EN 1090 criteria.

“That ensures that all of our work is not only safe, but that every part we use is made to an agreed international standard and completely traceable too.”

The contract is expected to be the first in a very healthy pipeline for the business.

Sales director Zoe Shelmerdine said: “Within the next few weeks, we are hoping to release some hugely exciting news about other new contract awards.

“We are already recruiting engineers for our expansion. These are exciting times.”