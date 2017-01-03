VIDEO: Long delays after lorry catches fire on M1

Delays are being reported on the M1 after a lorry fire at Trowell Services last night.

The HGV, which was carrying 1,000 plastic crates and pre-packed food, caught fire as it left the services at around 3.15am.

Crews from Eastwood and Ilkeston as well as a water bowser from Ashfield attended the scene and used a hose reel jet, ten breathing apparatus, a ladder and HGV platform to extinguish the blaze.

All four lanes of the M1 Northbound were initially closed at Junction 25 but re-opened this morning.

Highways England say that traffic is expected to clear between 12:45pm and 1pm today.