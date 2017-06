This is the moment a driver calmly films the aftermath of a crash in Stapleford which saw his £80,000 Porsche written off.

The crash, on Saturday, involved four different vehicles, including a silver Porsche 911 that belonged to Steven Parr.

Immediately after the crash, Steven began filming the scene, before telling one of the other drivers involved: “You’ve just wrote off my pride and joy mate, you could have killed me.”