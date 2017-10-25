VIDEO: New campaign to warn about using a mobile phone while driving

Glancing down at your phone for just two seconds while driving at 30mph will make you miss 100ft of the road.

To raise awareness of the dangers of phone use while driving a new video has been created and launched from the THINK! road safety campaign, and challenges viewers to spot pink kittens while a scene zips by in 2.3 seconds.

It then replays in slow motion to reveal everything you miss if you take your eyes off the road for that amount of time.

If police officers catch you using your phone while driving, you will receive a £200 fine and six points. That could lose you your licence, your car, and your job prospects.

The message is simple: if you are driving, put your phone away. Put it in the glove box, or the boot, on silent, or switch on its Do Not Disturb While Driving feature.

Whatever you choose, just make sure your undivided attention is on the road and its surroundings while you are driving.

No call, text, alert or social media post is worth losing your life, or taking one.