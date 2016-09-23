VIDEO: Singing headteacher and pupils ‘Got Talent’ as they hit the high notes in sing-off

A staff member at an Ilkeston school was recently challenged to a record a song and make a music video.

The musical challenge was issued to Simon Robinson, head teacher at Cotmanhay Junior School, by another member of staff.

The aim of the song and video was to highlight the work being done at the school and to show just how happy the children are.

Mr Robinson took up the challenge, recording a new version of the school song Children of the Future, which he wrote himself, and filming a video at the auditions for the Cotmanhay’s Got Talent competition.

Mr Robinson said: “We make a lot of videos at Cotmanhay Junior School and use them to highlight our love of learning or to celebrate our many achievements.

“In recent years we have been going from strength to strength. Ofsted inspectors have classed the school as good, our school roll is rising rapidly and our academic achievements have been sensational.

“Additionally we pride ourselves on providing the very best experiences for the children in our care. Our curriculum has been described by Ofsted as exciting and its aim is to ensure that our pupils leave the school with a healthy lifestyle, a positive outlook and real ambition for their own future and for the future of their families and the community.

“Anyone interested in Cotmanhay Junior School can search for our page on YouTube.”