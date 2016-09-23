VIDEO: Test ride Chesterfield’s new £1m cycle path and beat the gridlock

A new £1million walking and cycle path which runs through the heart of Chesterfield has been given a seal of approval by Derbyshire Times reporter Jon Cooper.

The route – built by Derbyshire County Council with a £1m Government grant – links Somersall, Queen’s Park and Chesterfield train station.

Jon Cooper cycles the new Chesterfield cycle path.

It has been warmly welcomed by Chesterfield Cycle Campaign and our very own roving reporter Jon Cooper thoroughly enjoyed test-riding the route.

He said: “It’s a superb way of getting about around the town without having to contend with busy traffic and it should encourage many more people to walk or to start using bikes.

“This can only be good for reducing traffic on already congested roads while keeping pedestrians and cyclists safer and providing an ideal way for everyone to stay healthier.

“Previously, I have had to contend with busy Horns Bridge and Lord’s Mill roundabouts but now I can commute back and forth to work on my bike much more safely along this wonderful, new cycle link.”

Chesterfield Cycle Campaign pointed out that the link to the train station means more people can now bounce on further-a-field just by walking or cycling to the station and all thanks to the cycle path link.

Matt Easter, regional director for charity Sustrans, which administered the Government grant to build the route, described the project as fantastic and said it will be a great asset to Chesterfield, providing a safe, healthy and pleasant alternative route to the station for residents and visitors.