VIDEO: UK’s first ‘anger room’ open and ready for rage

A former forklift truck driver is hoping his new venture will be a smash hit by charging customers up to £35 to destroy household items with bats and hammers.

The bizarre attraction - in a disused church - offers children and adults the chance to take out their anger on electronics, crockery and glassware.

Customers pay up to £35 to spend 20 minutes smashing items with either a baseball bat, crowbar or hammer.

The business was set up by Zaac Spencer who spent £7,500 converting a disused church in Brinsley, Nottinghamshire, into the ‘Rage Cage’.

Dad-of-two Zaac, 25, said: “It’s the ultimate place to release your anger.

“There isn’t a place like this around, where you can do what we are doing. That is the main reason I think people come.

“I thought to myself ‘why not’. I’ve literally winged the whole thing.

“We’ll start off small and hopefully grow the empire.

“Shortly after Christmas depending how well the business is doing I’d look to employ people so I can focus on opening the next one in a city.”

Customers choose between a number of packages, the cheapest being £13 for 15 minutes to smash up five small items with the option of adding a printer to destroy for an additional £4.

The next package, called Unleash!, costs £20 and includes four small items, one medium and one printer.

Zaac also offers a ‘couples therapy’ option which costs £35 and gives customers the chance to vent their anger for 20 minutes to wreck 11 small and medium items, including two printers.

Customers can also pay £10 to wreck their own household items for 15 minutes.

Participants are asked to sign a disclaimer, meaning the business is not responsible for any injuries sustained.

They are given a hard hat, gloves and goggles, and can choose between a hammer, crowbar and a baseball bat.

A number of ‘anger rooms’ have opened around the globe, including in the United States and Australia, but the Rage Cage is the first of its kind to open in the UK.