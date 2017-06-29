VOTE: Derbyshire still supports smoking ban 10 years on

The national smoking ban came out a decade ago and support from Derbyshire residents for smoke free public places is still growing.

New research by Yougov and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) shows 83 per cent of people in the East Midlands in 2017 support smokefree legislation - which is an increase 76 per cent in April 2007, three months before smokefree laws came into place across England.

The new report shows changes in attitudes to the ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces and other measures aimed at protecting people, particularly children and young people, from health harms due to tobacco.

ASH Director of Policy Hazel Cheeseman said: “Smoking prevalence is at an all-time low in the East Midlands at 16.1 per cent but smoking remains the leading cause of preventable premature death, responsible for half the difference in life expectancy between the rich and the poor.

“Much more needs to be done to reduce health inequalities so that no-one is left behind. The Smokefree England survey shows there is strong support for more action to tackle the harm caused by tobacco.”

The smoking ban was bought in on July 1 2007 making it illegal to smoke in all enclosed work places in England.

Public support in the East Midlands for other tobacco control measures has also grown over the past decade:

•support for a ban on smoking in cars carrying children, up from 74% in 2008 to 89% in 2017. Support for a ban on smoking in all cars has also increased from 46% in 2009 to 63% in 2017

•support for a ban on the display of tobacco products at point of sale from 53% in August 2007 to 73% in 2017

•support for standardised packs from August 47% in 2007 to 59% in 2017

•support for increasing taxation on tobacco products above inflation was 59% in August 2007 and is now 60% in 2017

•support for requiring licensing of tobacco sellers up from 67% in August 2007 to 78% in 2017

Dr Sanjay Agrawal, Consultant Respiratory Physician at University Hospitals of Leicester, said: “We’ve come a long way in ten years. These figures demonstrate a welcome shift in public attitudes to smoking in the Midlands.

“I hope that the next ten years will bring us closer to achieving a smokefree future for the Midlands.”