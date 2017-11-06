Walking in a winter wonderland at McArthurGlen

Christmas at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands launches on Thursday, November 16, as the centre transforms into a snowy winter woodland.

There will be live entertainment, meet-and-greets with Santa and treats for the whole family.

The designer outlet will commence Christmas in style by hosting a a Christmas light switch on, a Winter Woodland snow takeover - and the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto!

Craig Bailey and Peak FM will be on-site from 6pm to light up Christmas across the centre. While gearing up for the switch on, guests will be treated to a performance by 2017 Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Kyle Tomlinson at 6.20pm and have the opportunity to enter a competition to win a £250 gift card. Santa will then make his way to the stage at 6.45pm to turn on the magical Christmas tree and lights within the centre at 7pm. As the centre lights up, X factor finalist, Lucy Spraggan will treat audiences to a live performance.

One lucky guest will win he ultimate Christmas experience at Alton Towers, which includes breakfast with Santa at the resort followed by an overnight stay for four.

The magical Winter Woodland returns again this year where children will be able to experience pleasant snowball ‘fights’ in the new snowball pit. Epic Hollywood set producers Snow Business will cover the 500 square metres of the centre’s Winter Woodland.

The grotto is back to host Santa at the centre from December 1 to 24 (Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 6.30pm and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday). Santa will also be walking around the outlet on November 16 at 4pm right before the switch on whilst the reindeers and elves will be located near the Lindt chocolate shop p where elves will be on hand to tell families more about the reindeer.

From November 25, there will be late-night shopping as the centre stays open until 8pm on Saturdays, with further extended opening hours of 9am - 8pm Monday to Saturday from December 11 onwards. On top of all the festive fun, shoppers will of course be able to make the most of promotions available across the centre, which hosts more than 100 high street, premium and designer brands and offers amazing year-round savings of up to 60% off RRP.

Key festive dates for opening hours; Christmas Eve (9am - 4pm), Christmas Day (closed), Boxing Day (9am - 7pm), New Year’s Eve (9am - 4pm) and New Year’s Day (9am - 7pm)

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “Christmas at McArthurGlen East Midlands is a truly wonderful time of year. We are thrilled to be welcoming back the Winter Woodland and look forward to spreading the festive cheer with the arrival of Father Christmas and his elves.”